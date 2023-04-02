Volusia Beach Patrol fights back against sheriff, bills that would dissolve force

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Beach Safety Patrol is firing back at Sheriff Mike Chitwood after the division said he came down in support of bills that would grant him full power over the area it monitors.

In a new release issued Saturday by the Volusia Waterman’s Association, which represents the Volusia Beach Safety Division, the group said if passed, the Florida House and Senate bills in question would put “thousands of lives at risk” and diminish “essential services.”

SB 1588 and HB 1595 would give sheriff’s offices control over unincorporated areas and wouldn’t allow other police units to exist there, including on the beaches. In most Central Florida counties, deputies already provide that patrol but in Volusia, it would mean the end of the county’s Beach Patrol force, currently comprised of 58 armed police officers, lifeguards and medics.

“What this bill would do, in my opinion, and no one likes change, is it would enhance policing services,” Chitwood said.

[TRENDING: Lakeland man arrested minutes after hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist, sheriff’s office says | Firefighters vigilant in Seminole County as burn bans continue | Become a News 6 Insider]

The group representing the Beach Patrol disagrees.

“Not only do Beach Safety Officers conduct a high number of law enforcement tasks, they also conduct a large number of ocean rescue and EMS calls,” Volusia Waterman’s Association said in a statement. “In fact, the Beach Safety Division rendered 58,141 law enforcement calls from 2017-2021. In that same timespan, the Division conducted 160,820 ocean rescue actions and 7,815 EMS calls.”

The group went on to claim that Chitwood “will not allow these officers to conduct life-saving water rescues,” adding it’s worried that the removal of patrol members would “endanger the safety of the public and the image of our tourism-driven communities.”

Chitwood said on Friday that the sheriff’s office taking control of the beaches would “be a force multiplier on the peninsula” and he would take 35 of the 58 beach patrol officers onto his staff.

“They may not be assigned there. They’re going to go through our training, they’re going to cycle through the county, they’re going to work everywhere and then we’re going to determine what that group looks like,” he said.

The association also touted the environmental management patrol officers oversee, allowing beach driving and public access to the shore.

“We allege that this proposal by the Sheriff is misguided and ignorant of the complex management system which is required to keep our beaches running smoothly. We allege that the proposal is an authoritarian power-grab which relies on a theft of essential services from the public which are intended to shore-up the chronically-understaffed Sheriff’s Office. We allege an egregious lack of transparency from the Sheriff’s Office, which has not allowed the public or the Beachside municipalities the opportunity to participate in a robust public dialogue regarding these important issues which will impact the whole of the county’s citizens,” the association said.

News 6 reached out to Chitwood for a comment and will add his response when we hear back.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: