Man accused of groping girls in the ocean at Cocoa Beach, police say

Police said 28-year-old Jose Zepeda Estrada faces charges for child abuse, lewd and lascivious molestation of a child between 12 and 18 and disorderly public intoxication.

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested and accused of touching and groping multiple women and girls at Alan Shepard Park in Cocoa Beach on Sunday, according to police.

Jose Zepeda Estrada, 28, faces charges of child abuse, lewd and lascivious molestation of a child between 12 and 18 and disorderly public intoxication.

According to an arrest affidavit, Estrada first stumbled over to a woman and brushed his body against the victim without her permission, saying “Come on lady, come with me.”

Officers said the victim then saw Estrada jump in the ocean and swim toward three girls hanging onto a flotation device.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

One of the girls told police the suspect intentionally grabbed and squeezed her leg and another said he grabbed her butt underwater, the affidavit reads. Police said he then flipped over the flotation device, dumped another girl into the water, grabbed her from behind and around the waist and lifted the victim out of the water.

According to officers, a witness then saw the girls run from the water to where their parents were on the beach. All the victims who reported Estrada said they were “uncomfortable with the contact” and “afraid as he continued the unwanted contact.”

Three of the suspect’s friends on the beach told an officer that Estrada was “extremely intoxicated,” the affidavit shows.

He is currently booked in the Brevard County jail on a $116,000 bond.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: