‘Hoax’ bomb threat empties church near DeLand, Volusia sheriff’s office says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday warned people to avoid the 1700 block of West New York Avenue, near DeLand, as deputies conducted an investigation.

More information was promised in the sheriff’s office’s 12:22 p.m. tweet, but not immediately made available. On the sheriff’s office Facebook page, a similar post was updated to include context.

Deputies responded to Lifepoint Church along West New York Avenue after a bomb threat was reported at 10:42 a.m., the post states. The church, which was between services at the time, was evacuated and swept by investigators who determined the threat was unfounded, calling it a “hoax.”

The church was cleared around 12:30 p.m.

“Our detectives will be following up on this incident. Thanks to everyone who avoided the area while we investigated,” the post states.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

