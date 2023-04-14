Volusia coastal construction permits approved to continue past May 1

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials announced Friday that permits for coastal construction by homeowners would continue beyond the initial May 1 deadline.

Many coastal residents have been trying to construct seawalls and other “coast armament projects” ahead of this year’s hurricane season.

Most of Central Florida’s east coast is still healing from last year’s hurricanes, with many homes teetering on the edge of dunes. Storms earlier this week made the problem even worse by eroding even more of the coast’s beaches.

Originally, state guidelines mandated that private property owners would have to receive a Florida Department of Environmental Protection permit and begin construction on their projects by May 1 — the start of sea turtle nesting season.

County officials, however, explained Friday that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has since updated its policies to allow residents to build seawalls past that May 1 deadline.

To do so, property owners would still have to receive a DEP permit and then contact FWC to determine whether sea turtle nests are located near where the construction would take place, county officials said in a release.

If FWC determines that the site is clear of turtle nests, then the owners would be allowed to start construction, the release shows.

Over the past month, many coastal residents were racing against the clock to receive their permits so that they could begin construction before May 1.

Volusia County officials, however, said they were able to work with FWC and DEP to give those residents some breathing room.

“This should bring a significant sigh of relief for all coastal property owners still seeking to begin rebuilding from these storms’ devastating impacts,” County Manager George Recktenwald said.

Residents will still be required to obtain a Coastal Construction Control Line permit from DEP before requesting an inspection by FWC.

For information on how to apply or to download the form, click here.

