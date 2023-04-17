Family of man killed in hit-and-run while visiting friend’s memorial begs driver to come forward

OSTEEN, Fla. – The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run Osteen crash while visiting the site his friend was fatally struck two years prior is pleading for the driver to come forward.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 42-year-old Michael Berry, of Sanford, was in a grass median when a vehicle traveling north on S.R. 415 hit him and drove away near Parkinson Boulevard.

Kendra Cassidy, his sister-in-law, spoke to News 6 about the man she described as one-of-a-kind.

“He was amazing,” Cassidy said. “He was so full of life and warmth, and he would do anything for you.”

Cassidy remembered getting the call Wednesday night after Berry was hit. According to the FHP, the wreck happened around 9:30 p.m.

“I could hear my sister-in-law crying inconsolably and my husband as well,” Cassidy said. “I couldn’t move. I couldn’t think. Part of us was gone.”

According to troopers, the crash shut down S.R. 415 for hours, closing the road again two years after Cassidy said another man on his motorcycle was killed in the same spot.

Cassidy said Berry was visiting the memorial for his friend Mike Roscoe when he was hit.

News 6 reporter Catherine Silver spoke to Roscoe’s partner, Amy Elam, on the phone Monday.

“I pretty much cry every day. I’m reliving it all over again,” Elam said.

Elam said Roscoe was out riding his motorcycle in October 2021 when he crashed.

“He was run over by not just one car, but two cars after that. Both drivers that hit him left,” Elam said.

Elam moved the memorial marker for Roscoe after Berry was hit. She said she has concerns about the road.

“I don’t understand. Is it too dark there? Is it not being patrolled enough by police? You know what I mean?” Elam said. “There are no cameras and there’s just no answers.”

She’s been waiting for those answers for years, and now Cassidy said her family wonders if they will ever find closure as they mourn the loss of another man who will be missed.

“We’ll never hold him again. We’ll never hear his laugh. We’ll never talk to him, and it’s heartbreaking,” she said.

Berry’s family has created a GoFundMe page for funeral costs and other expenses. They describe him as the main provider. If you would like to help, you can visit the page here.

