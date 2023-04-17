Orange City man accused of possessing child porn, sending explicit messages to girls, deputies say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A 40-year-old Orange City man is accused of possessing child porn and sending graphic sex messages to young girls, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Adam Morris on Friday at his home in Orange City.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 16-year-old victim’s mother reported inappropriate text messages Morris sent the victim through Facebook messenger.

Deputies searched his Facebook account and found he messaged three children, including one who said she was 12 years old, according to a release. The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at Morris’ home and found videos and photos of girls from 5 to 11 years old.

“At this time, it’s believed that Morris has not manufactured child pornography but has downloaded material onto his electronic devices that was shared from or with others,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Morris faces charges of possession of a sexual performance by a child, transmitting harmful material to minors and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

He is being held on a $110,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

