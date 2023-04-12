Baldwin Park Elementary School worker arrested on child porn charges

ORLANDO, Fla. – An after-school program employee at Baldwin Park Elementary School is accused of possessing and sending child porn, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Christopher Ruiz, 27, was arrested Tuesday.

The police department said a search warrant was executed on Ruiz’s home, where he admitted to “sending and possessing multiple child pornography images and videos.”

According to an arrest affidavit, there were nearly a dozen images found on two cellphones.

Ruiz is facing charges of possession of child porn, transmission of child porn and unlawful use of a two-way device.

Police said interviews will be conducted with children who were in his care, since he was an employee at Baldwin Park Elementary School.

A spokesperson with Orange County Public Schools said Ruiz is no longer employed by the district.

Anyone who believes they were victimized by Ruiz is asked to call the police.

