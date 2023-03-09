Police: Man who broke windows at Orlando LGBTQ businesses was an employee, doesn’t face hate crime charge

Martin Naravaez, 49, superimposed on surveillance footage allegedly showing him breaking windows in January.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 49-year-old man is now accused of shattering windows at two LGBTQ businesses on East South Street in January, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Currently incarcerated in Volusia County on a probationary violation, Martin Narvaez now faces additional charges of felony criminal mischief and throwing a deadly missile after confessing to the crime, police said.

The incident occurred around 3:41 a.m. on Jan. 18 when Narvaez was allegedly seen on surveillance video using an unknown item to break windows at District Dive and Southern Craft.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Both businesses are part of the Southern Night complex, an LGBTQ nightclub at 2401 East South Street, which raised questions of whether the crime was motivated by hate.

In an update Thursday, Orlando police said in a statement that after detectives interviewed Narvaez, investigators did not believe the act was rooted in hate or prejudice. Police added Narvaez was a longterm employee of at least one of the businesses he’s accused of vandalizing.

News 6 has reached out to Orlando police for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: