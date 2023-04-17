Orlando Museum of Art announces interim executive director, CEO

FILE - A banner advertising an exhibit by artist Jean-Michel Basquiat hangs from the exterior of the Orlando Museum of Art, where a collection of Basquiat's paintings were on display, on June 2, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. A former Los Angeles auctioneer has agreed to plead guilty in a cross-country art fraud scheme where he created fake artwork and falsely attributed the paintings to Basquiat. The paintings ultimately wound up at the Orlando Museum of Art before they were seized by federal agents last year in a scandal that roiled the museum and led to its CEO's departure. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Museum of Art announced a new interim executive director and CEO Monday nearly a year after its former leader left following the FBI seizure of fraudulent paintings displayed in the museum’s Jean-Michel Basquiat exhibit.

The museum’s trustees unanimously voted to appoint Cathryn Mattson to temporarily lead the organization starting May 1.

“We are delighted to appoint Cathryn as the Interim CEO of the Orlando Museum of Art,” Mark Elliott, chairman of the Board of Trustees, said in a statement. “Cathryn’s deep history as a senior executive and commitment to the arts make her our clear choice to lead the Museum. We look forward to supporting her as she builds collaboration, sharpens our strategic focus, and works with the trustees and the community to ensure a sustainable economic future for the Museum.”

The FBI raided the museum’s ‘Heroes and Monsters’ Basquiat exhibit in late June. 25 pieces of artwork — which the museum claimed were created by Jean-Michele Basquiat — were removed by federal agents.

The seasoned executive, with experience in both national and international venues, said the Orlando Museum of Art provides inspiration to all visitors.

“I am honored to accept this position and look forward to working with the staff and board to continue building on the strong legacy of the Museum,” she said in a statement. “A major art museum is essential to a vibrant city, as it is a place where the community can come together, grow, create, and share experiences that inspire and bring joy. I am delighted to be able to serve this wonderful institution.”

In the museum’s announcement, officials did not mention the FBI raid or how long Mattson is expected to remain in the role.

This comes after the organization’s former CEO and director, Aaron De Groft, departed following an FBI raid of Basquiat’s “Heroes and Monsters” exhibit displayed in the museum. Challenges and concerns surrounding the authenticity of the 25 paintings prompted the search, and subsequent seizure, of the pieces.

Since then, a slew of temporary leaders have come and gone, including longtime employee and former museum CFO Joann Walfish and Dr. Luder Whitlock.

The Orlando Museum of Art organized an exhibition task force in the wake of the raid, helmed by trustees Mark Elliott and Nancy Wolf, as community art leaders called for transparency.

The group is dedicated to reviewing museum policies to vet exhibitions, engaging independent legal parties to assist with examining oversight of exhibitions and seeking to identify ways to strengthen stewardship of OMA’S permanent collection.

