Orlando Museum of Art announces change in directors following investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. – Following a raid by the FBI where investigators seized the Orlando Museum of Art’s Basquiat exhibit, museum officials have announced a change in leadership.

The Basquiat exhibit — titled “Heroes and Monsters” — came under scrutiny after questions arose surrounding the authenticity of the exhibit’s art pieces.

Despite experts suggesting otherwise, former Orlando Museum of Art Director Aaron De Groft repeatedly insisted that the art was legitimate.

Emilia Bourmas-Fry, the museum’s director of marketing and communications, said the museum’s board of trustees is “extremely concerned” about the issues involving the exhibit, including an “inappropriate” e-mail correspondence sent to academic experts regarding some of the exhibit’s art pieces.

“Effective immediately, Aaron De Groft is no longer Director and CEO of Orlando Museum of Art,” Bourmas-Fry said in a statement. “Joann Walfish, a longtime employee who has served as CFO, has been appointed interim COO and will lead the organization during this transition.”

Bourmas-Fry added that the museum is also making some new decisions regarding upcoming exhibits, which the museum plans to announce at a later date.

No information was released about the referenced e-mail correspondence, nor did the museum address whether the correspondence was related to the change in CEOs.