You’re not hallucinating: Orlando Museum of Illusions offers Florida teachers free admission

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida teachers can get into the Orlando Museum of Illusions for free — at any time this year.

While next week is Teacher Appreciation Week, the museum is showing its appreciation for educators all year long. The museum has a complimentary ticket program for all teachers in the state that gives educators up to four free visits per year.

“Teachers are a vital part of the Central Florida community that Museum of Illusions Orlando calls home,” Marc Gregory Tipton, sales and marketing manager, said in a release. “We’re excited to be able to give back to them all year long and we hope to see teachers stunned by our illusions this Teacher Appreciation Week!”

The attraction celebrated its 1-year anniversary at ICON Park in Orlando. It offers a unique kind of ‘edutainment,’ museum staff said, combining optical illusions based off math and science.

The museum offers more than 50 exhibits and illusions created by a group out of Croatia. With 20 locations across the world, the Orlando attraction is the only Museum of Illusions in the U.S.

Find out if you’re eligible by clicking here and registering for your free visit.

