📸Need new Insta pics? This trippy Orlando museum is the perfect spot

The exhibits at Museum of Illusions will definitely mess with your senses.

The attraction is celebrating its one-year anniversary at Icon Park in Orlando. It offers a unique kind of ‘edutainment,’ museum staff said, combining optical illusions based off math and science.

“All of the illusions trick your eye versus what your brain tells you you’re seeing,” Director of Sales and Marketing Marc Tipton said.

The museum offers more than 50 exhibits and illusions created by a group out of Croatia. With 20 locations across the world, the Orlando attraction is the only Museum of Illusions in the U.S.

Museum of Illusions Infinity Well (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

When visiting the museum, you’ll want to bring your camera because there are plenty of social media-worthy photo taking opportunities from every angle.

“We have employees that explain the exhibits to you. They take the photos and pose you so they can be creative with you,” Tipton said.

The Infinity Room contains dozens of mirrors to create - what appears to be - infinite reflections. The Reverse Room lets you defy the laws of gravity. One of the most popular rooms is the Ames Room, where you can shrink yourself. (Don’t worry, these are just illusions and nothing permanent.)

Museum of Illusions Ames Room (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The secret behind the illusion of the Ames Room is the angled flooring. By standing in different parts of the room you can appear larger or smaller. The camera is leveled, helping to fool the mind.

The museum even has a Vortex Room that may make you a bit dizzy depending on how long you hang out in there.

There’s a variety of rooms and wall illusions with new exhibits and themes displayed every season.

“What I usually say is to bring your most creative mind. Whether you’re with family, friends or a date think about having fun and creating illusions or be a part of the illusion yourself,” Tipton said.

The Museum of Illusions is partnering with the Autism Society of Greater Orlando to celebrate Autism Awareness Month and offers a sensory-friendly night for families with loved ones on the spectrum.

The museum will be dimming the lights and turning down the music between 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 20. Tickets cost $16.99.

Museum of Illusions (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The Museum of Illusions will also be hosting their third annual ‘Puppy Pawty’ on Saturday, April 23rd between 8 and 11 a.m. Oh yeah, you can bring your “fur babies” and take some pictures at the museum for $29.99.