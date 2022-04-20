🎟️Win tickets to Museum of Illusions. Let’s be real, you just want to go for Insta-worthy pics

This Orlando museum will definitely mess with your mind.

The Museum of Illusions in Orlando is celebrating a year at Icon Park. It offers more than 50 exhibits that will have you flying, shrinking and standing on ceilings... not literally. It’s all about perception.

Most exhibits provide photo-worthy backdrops perfect for you Instagram users and TikTokers.

How does it work? News 6 Insider Guide Crystal Moyer shows the secrets behind some of the illusions.

