🎟️Win tickets to Museum of Illusions. Let’s be real, you just want to go for Insta-worthy pics

Contest runs through Monday, April 25 at noon

Crystal Moyer

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Museum of Illusions (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

This Orlando museum will definitely mess with your mind.

The Museum of Illusions in Orlando is celebrating a year at Icon Park. It offers more than 50 exhibits that will have you flying, shrinking and standing on ceilings... not literally. It’s all about perception.

Most exhibits provide photo-worthy backdrops perfect for you Instagram users and TikTokers.

How does it work? News 6 Insider Guide Crystal Moyer shows the secrets behind some of the illusions.

Enter below to win two free tickets to the Museum of Illusions. News 6 has two pairs to give away to Insiders. You can enter now through Monday, April 25 at 12 p.m. ET.

About the Authors:

Crystal Moyer is a multimedia journalist who joined the News 6 team in February 2020. Crystal comes to Central Florida from WKMG’s sister station, WJXT in Jacksonville, where she worked as a traffic anchor and MMJ.

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

