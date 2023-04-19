71º

LIVE

Local News

Man accused in deadly Orange County shooting arrested

April 1 shooting happened along Semoran Boulevard

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Crime
Javier Gonzalez Crespo, 32 (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old man was arrested after another man was shot and killed in Orange County on April 1.

Javier Gonzalez Crespo faces charges of third-degree felony murder and carrying a concealed firearm by a convicted felon.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies responded to the shooting in the 700 block of N. Semoran Blvd. around 4:52 p.m. and found Jaiquan Baldwin, 29, shot at least once.

Baldwin was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to investigators.

Deputies said there are no outstanding suspects in the case and they don’t have any additional details at this time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email