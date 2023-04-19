Man accused in deadly Orange County shooting arrested

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old man was arrested after another man was shot and killed in Orange County on April 1.

Javier Gonzalez Crespo faces charges of third-degree felony murder and carrying a concealed firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies responded to the shooting in the 700 block of N. Semoran Blvd. around 4:52 p.m. and found Jaiquan Baldwin, 29, shot at least once.

Baldwin was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to investigators.

Deputies said there are no outstanding suspects in the case and they don’t have any additional details at this time.

