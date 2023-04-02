Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 20s is dead after being shot Saturday evening along North Semoran Boulevard, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary statement from the sheriff’s office describes the response at 4:52 p.m. to the 700 block of N Semoran Blvd., where deputies located the man and saw he had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to the statement.

No suspect information nor any additional details could be shared at the time of this report, deputies said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this incident and not necessarily its exact location.

