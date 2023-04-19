Video shows student atop speeding car at Lake Mary High School, charges pending against driver

LAKE MARY, Fla. – A student has been arrested after a video posted online showed them driving recklessly with someone on the roof of a car in the parking lot of Lake Mary High School on Wednesday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a call at 1:30 p.m. about a “reckless driving accident” on campus at the high school.

The video posted on social media shows the car making a wide turn and speeding ahead — leaving tire marks in the process — as another student rides on the roof of the vehicle.

The video then shows that vehicle making another turn before crashing into a parked car, which in turn damaged two other vehicles.

While there were no injuries, the driver was taken into custody, and charges are pending, deputies stated.

Seminole County Public Schools Communications Officer Katherine Crnkovich issued a statement following the crash, which reads:

Dear Ram Families and Students, I wanted to let you know about an incident in our parking lot that occurred a short while ago. It was brought to our attention that two students engaged in an incredibly reckless display of driving with one student driving a vehicle, and the other riding on top of the roof of that moving car. Not only was this incredibly dangerous for both parties, but also for those in or near the parking lot. The car crashed into another parked vehicle which subsequently damaged two other cars in the process. Law enforcement is on the scene and proper disciplinary actions are underway. This behavior is not acceptable. These types of behaviors can lead to serious injury and harm to persons and property and are unnecessary. If your child is a driver, please take a moment to speak with them about the importance of safety in vehicles especially when driving on a school campus where others are nearby. Additionally, we encourage students who see something to say something to protect those who would potentially end up hurt or dead because of poor decisions. If you have any questions, please know I am here to speak with you.

No information has been provided on the identities of the students or what charges the driver will face.

