Driver pulls gun in argument near Forest City Elementary School, prompting brief code red, district says

A driver pulled a gun during an argument near Forest City Elementary School in Altamonte Springs on Tuesday, prompting a brief code red, according to Seminole County Public Schools.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver pulled a gun during an argument near Forest City Elementary School in Altamonte Springs on Tuesday, prompting a brief code red, according to Seminole County Public Schools.

The district said two adults were arguing at a red light near the campus when one of them pulled a gun.

Officials said the two drivers then pulled into the parking lot of the elementary school, prompting the code red.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The code red delayed dismissal for the students, but operations returned to normal soon after.

District officials said “the individual with a weapon has been secured by law enforcement.” It is unclear whether the person had a connection to the school.

There is no threat to the campus and no injuries were reported.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: