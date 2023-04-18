65º

Driver pulls gun in argument near Forest City Elementary School, prompting brief code red, district says

Dismissal resuming as normal, officials say

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Forest City Elementary School, Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver pulled a gun during an argument near Forest City Elementary School in Altamonte Springs on Tuesday, prompting a brief code red, according to Seminole County Public Schools.

The district said two adults were arguing at a red light near the campus when one of them pulled a gun.

Officials said the two drivers then pulled into the parking lot of the elementary school, prompting the code red.

The code red delayed dismissal for the students, but operations returned to normal soon after.

District officials said “the individual with a weapon has been secured by law enforcement.” It is unclear whether the person had a connection to the school.

There is no threat to the campus and no injuries were reported.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

