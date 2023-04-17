‘And they won’t be the last:’ Orange County deputies arrest 9 in street racing crackdown

Nine men were arrested on Saturday as Orange County deputies made efforts to push back against street racing.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that deputies arrested nine men amid an agency crackdown on street racing and “intersection takeovers.”

In a social media post, deputies said that the men were arrested on Saturday.

“Street racing and takeovers are illegal and extremely dangerous,” a video in the post reads. “If you do this in Orange County, you will be arrested, and your car will be impounded for at least 30 days.”

Street racing & intersection takeovers are illegal - and extremely dangerous. If you do this in Orange County, you’ll be arrested & your fancy car will be impounded for at least a month. OCSO arrested 9 people over the weekend - and they won’t be the last. pic.twitter.com/3vsAiFMhLn — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 17, 2023

The video also shows instances of street racing in Orange County and images of the men arrested, though no information was provided on the identities of those men or their specific charges.

Street racing has been a consistent issue for residents in Florida. In February, troopers told News 6 that they had noticed an uptick in the state.

“The price is too high. Racing is for a racetrack,” Trooper Channing Taylor said. “In Florida, we’re not going to tolerate it.”

