‘You’re not invisible, we’ll find you’: FHP warns Florida street racers of consequences

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents across Central Florida are complaining about reckless drivers in their communities.

Kat Thomas lives in the Venetian Isle Community near Windermere. She said reckless driving is almost routine in her neighborhood.

“It’s gotten increasingly worse,” Thomas said.

There a couple round-a-bouts near Thomas’ complex. She often said after dark, drivers do donuts around them before speeding down the street.

“It’s this visceral screeching sound, so I wake up out of a dead sleep, and it sounds like someone’s screaming,” Thomas said.

It’s frustrating for residents who are trying to sleep, but Thomas said above all else it’s dangerous.

“All it takes is one person to be crossing at the wrong moment and the car to go out of control, and [someone is] getting killed,” she said.

Across the region in Volusia County, some residents have similar complaints.

A Facebook user made this post:

Complaint post by DeLand Facebook group

Trooper Channing Taylor with the Florida Highway Patrol said reckless driving is considered criminal.

“If you’re caught doing this, you could possibly lose your vehicle you could possibly lose, your driver’s license, and if you injure somebody, you can then get put in jail, so it’s not worth it,” Taylor said.

Taylor said there has been an uptick in street racing in the state because it’s becoming glorified on television.

“The price is too high. Racing is for a racetrack,” Taylor said. “In Florida, we’re not going to tolerate it.”

If teens are caught recklessly driving, Taylor said their parents will also have to answer for their actions.

“Parents need to realize, especially if the parents’ names are on the titles, that they’re going to be held responsible for the consequences, as well,” Taylor said.

Thomas said she wants to see action behind the words of law enforcement. She suggests speed bumps and cameras be added in the area to catch reckless drivers in the act.

“I understand that there are other things happening, but something needs to be done,” Thomas said.

She hopes something is done before someone gets hurt.

