Orlando’s jobless rate remains at 2.6% amid nationwide growth, report shows

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released its unemployment report for the month of March, showing that the Orlando area unemployment rate remains at 2.6% for the third consecutive month.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The latest data from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity shows Orlando’s unemployment rate remains at 2.6% for the third month in a row despite statewide growth.

It’s a number lower than the national rate, which is 3.5%.

“I think the main takeaway from what we’re looking at here in Central Florida is the job market remains remarkably tight, and I think, if anything, the saving grace for Central Florida, and the Orlando area, is the fact that we’re very reliant on travel and tourism, which is probably one of the most strong segments of the national economy,” said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

According to the report, Orlando’s workforce grew by about 56,000, year over year.

News 6 spoke with Evan Delaney, who is the owner of Great Harvest Bakery Café in downtown Orlando’s downtown.

He said his restaurant is fully staffed and added that the lower unemployment numbers have translated into seeing more people wanting to spend money enjoying restaurants and shops.

“I think it’s great for Central Florida, and I definitely see people coming in spending money and consumer activity is definitely up,” Delaney said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: