With ‘vishing’ scams on the rise, here’s how you can protect yourself — and your money

ORLANDO, Fla. – Phone scams are nothing new, but they’re becoming more prevalent and more sophisticated.

Criminals today are using the art of social engineering, which essentially relies on human psychology, to hack someone’s personal information rather than technical exploits.

Perhaps the most successful tactic being used now is called vishing — or voice phishing — and it’s working at a high clip. According to the Federal Trade Commission, vishing cases are up more than %500 in the last year, costing Americans $1.2 billion.

Chris Hadnagy and Shelby Dacko with Social Engineer joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to explain how their company works to protect consumers and corporations so they don’t fall victim to scams.

Social Engineer also just released the world’s first report on the state of vishing. Access it by clicking here.

