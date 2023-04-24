75º

Lake County high school student arrested after bringing handgun to school, deputies say

16-year-old student faces multiple charges

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

The 9 mm gun deputies said a student at Tavares High School brought to school. (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old student at Tavares High School faces charges after he brought a handgun to school on Monday, deputies said.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, an assistant principal responded to a classroom due to three student being disruptive, believing they were under the influence of narcotics.

During the search of one of the student’s bookbag, the assistant principal found a black bag that contained a 9mm handgun, according to an arrest report.

Deputies said the gun wasn’t loaded, but a magazine with six 9mm rounds was found in the bag next to the firearm.

According to the report, deputies they responded and arrested the student, who faces charges of possession of a weapon on campus, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.

News 6 reached out to determine if the gun was loaded or if the student planned on using it.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

