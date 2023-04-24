‘Please avoid the area:’ Bear spotted in tree in Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. – A bear is hanging out in a tree in the College Park neighborhood of Orlando, and police are asking residents to avoid the area.

Orlando police posted on social media on Monday afternoon that, “Although the bear is cute, please do not approach.”

The juvenile bear can be seen in photos posted to social media hanging out in the tree in the Yale Street and Formosa Avenue area.

FWCC is on scene. Unless you are a resident of the area of Yale Street and Formosa Avenue, please avoid the area as officers work with FWCC to retrieve the bear safely. We want residents and everyone, including the bear safe. https://t.co/zGMu4JYpUN — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 24, 2023

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking that unless you are a resident of that neighborhood, to please avoid the area and bear with them until they can safely retrieve the animal.

“During this time of year, bears are more active,” the FWC said in a statement. “Juvenile bears are starting to leave their mother’s home range and may be seen in unexpected areas as they try to find a new home. Typically, these bears will move away on their own. If you see a bear, give it space, don’t try to approach it, and never feed it.”

The FWC advises to reduce conflicts with bears and other wildlife that residents should remove or secure all food from around your house and yard, including garbage, pet food and bird seed. Store garbage in a sturdy shed or garage and then put it out on the morning of pickup rather than the night before.

To learn more about bears and how to avoid conflicts with them, visit MyFWC.com/Bear or BearWise.org.

You can contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) if you feel threatened by a bear; observe a sick, injured, dead or orphaned bear; or to report someone who is either harming bears or intentionally feeding them.

