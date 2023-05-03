Lake Mary High School students arrested after ‘senseless’ lunchtime attack

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Three Lake Mary High School students were arrested on Wednesday after attacking another student during lunch period, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

In a release, deputies said the victim was leaving the school’s cafeteria around 10:50 a.m. with his lunch when a 14-year-old came along and took food off his plate without permission.

When confronted about it, the 14-year-old then punched the victim in the nose, deputies said. The release shows that the 14-year-old was then joined by two 16-year-olds in tripping the victim before beating him about the head.

While the victim grabbed the 14-year-old to protect himself, the other two teens pulled away the 14-year-old, who then punched the victim several more times in his head and face, deputies said.

The victim was able to escape and get treatment, though the three other teens fled the campus, an arrest report states. Investigators said the victim’s nose was severely broken with the possibility of permanent disability or disfigurement.

The three accused teens were later found at a nearby Target along Lake Mary Boulevard, deputies said.

Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, all three face charges of aggravated battery.

“These senseless acts of on-campus violence must stop and are unacceptable,” Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. “That’s why all three teens are now facing serious felony charges for these acts. This incident ends with a young man with injuries after a brutal attack that cannot and will not be tolerated. It is essential to create a culture of respect within all of our school communities. We will continue to take these acts seriously on and off campus and hold offenders like these accountable.”

