Passenger ‘voted’ off Frontier flight after altercation

A social media video appears to show a woman being “voted” off of a Frontier Airlines flight on Monday, according to a report from ABC Action News in Philadelphia.

The TikTok video was posted by a passenger, and the wild times started when a family asked to get their seats moved.

The Atlanta-bound plane was still on the tarmac when a verbal altercation started between a couple, a flight attendant and another passenger, according to the story.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

A female passenger pleaded with a flight attendant to not kick her and another man off the flight.

After ground crew members removed the couple, other passengers took a vote on whether to kick a third person off of the plane.

“If you can hear me and want her removed from the flight, raise your hand!” yelled one passenger.

Several of the passengers raised their hands, and the woman was eventually removed by someone who appeared to be with the ground crew.

This incident was one of many across the country in which passengers have been removed from flights. According to the FAA, 586 “unruly passengers” have been reported so far in 2023.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: