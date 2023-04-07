‘Make a decision:’ Brevard man accused of wielding gun at people, demanding airplane rides

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County man was arrested after deputies said he went around pointing a gun at different people and demanding plane rides.

Sebastian police said that on March 3 around 9 a.m., an officer responded to Velocity Aircraft at 200 Airport Drive West after receiving a call about a disturbance.

Upon arrival, an employee explained to police that a man — later identified as 49-year-old Leonard Cumbridge — had come inside the business, asking for an airplane ride or to rent an airplane.

When the employee told Cumbridge that he would need an appointment to do so, Cumbridge began knocking down paperwork and a computer in the business before leaving, police said. An arrest report shows that Cumbridge returned shortly thereafter, this time pointing a gun at the employee’s head.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

After the employee grabbed Cumbridge’s wrist, he dropped the firearm, got on his knees and started crying, police said.

The employee then took the gun and held onto it while making sure that Cumbridge was OK, and the employee asked whether Cumbridge wanted him to call 911, the report reads. However, when another employee entered into the business, Cumbridge walked out and fled the scene, police said.

Deputies said that on March 6 at around 11:34 a.m., they received another report from Palm Bay police about an incident at a local bus stop.

An affidavit shows that while two students and a woman were at the bus stop, Cumbridge approached them in his vehicle and pointed a small revolver at them, repeatedly saying, “Make a decision.”

The woman then got in front of the students until Cumbridge drover away, deputies said.

While that incident was being reported, another incident arose at the Sebastian-Roseland Municipal Airport in which Cumbridge was threatening an employee with his revolver, the affidavit shows.

Deputies said that a 911 call came from the airport, and the caller explained that Cumbridge had come into the airport demanding a plane ride. When the caller told the Cumbridge that it didn’t work that way, he put his revolver to the caller’s head, deputies added.

According to court records, the caller was able to disarm Cumbridge, causing Cumbridge to fall on his knees and begin to cry.

When Sebastian police responded, Cumbridge got up and fled the area in his vehicle, deputies said.

The affidavit shows Cumbridge was eventually caught off Highway 60 and brought into custody by Indian River deputies while he was approaching another airport nearby. He was later booked into the Brevard County jail on Thursday.

Cumbridge faces charges of improper exhibition of a firearm and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is held on $3,001,000 bond.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: