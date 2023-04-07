Formal DUI charges filed against 2 Brevard County school principals

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The state attorney’s office in Brevard County has filed formal DUI charges against two Brevard County school principals who were arrested last month in separate incidents over the same weekend.

State Attorney Phil Archer announced Friday that he was filing DUI charges against Dr. John Harris, 62, principal of Heritage High School, who was arrested on March 24.

Jennifer Born, 56, principal of Lewis Carroll Elementary School was arrested on March 25.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said Harris was found improperly parked at a gas station in Melbourne with the vehicle running and honking his horn at another driver. Deputies said he admitted to having a few alcoholic beverages, had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and the smell of alcohol on his breath.

Sheriff’s officials said Born was seen driving her vehicle and swerving into the bike lane in Rockledge. Tests showed she had blood alcohol levels of 0.146 and 0.141, nearly double the legal limit, according to an affidavit by the sheriff’s office.

Both principals were placed on leave by Brevard Public Schools, which confirmed to News 6 on Friday that Harris has retired.

