Tampa Bay Buccaneers player’s wife pays tribute to daughter, 2, who drowned in family pool

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) looks a the scoreboard during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 27, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Barrett drowned in a swimming pool at the familys home on Sunday, May 1, 2023, police said. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

TAMPA, Fla. – The wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett and mother of the 2-year-old Arrayah, who drowned in a swimming pool at the family’s home last week, broke her silence on social media on Thursday.

Jordanna Barrett took to Instagram to thank everyone for the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers and to pay tribute to her youngest daughter, who had fallen into the pool in their Beach Park neighborhood and was taken to the hospital, where she later died, on Sunday.

“Our world will never be the same. Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much my baby. I am so so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada. We love you forever and ever and always,” Barrett’s message read, in part.

She went on to say she can’t wait to see her daughter’s precious smile again and hug her so close.

“There is no Barrett 6 without you, and we will forever hold your place down here, until we all meet again in heaven. I love you forever and always,” Barrett said.

She also included a link to Arrayah’s obituary, which described her joyous and infectious smile, sweet and sassy voice and unmatched energy.

“Everybody knew that Arrayah had her daddy wrapped around her finger and was the sunshine in her mama’s eyes,” the obituary read.

The family said she was kind and magnetic, with a sparkle in her eye that drew attention, and loved cartoons, “Cocomelon,” “Trolls” and “Baby Shark.”

Her funeral is scheduled for Friday and the family asked in lieu of donations that everyone wear bright colors in honor of Arrayah.

