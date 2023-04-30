Daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers player drowns in family pool

TAMPA, Fla. – The family of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player is mourning the loss of a two-year-old girl who drowned in the family’s pool Sunday.

According to WFLA in Tampa, Arrayah Barrett, the daughter of Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett, was found in the pool around 9:30 a.m. and taken to a nearby hospital, where she died a short time later.

Tampa Police said the drowning was purely an accident.

The Bucs issued a statement on Twitter in support of the Barrett family.

“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah,” the statement read.

