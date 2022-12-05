17-year-old drowns in ocean off Cocoa Beach, police say

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A 17-year-old girl from New York is dead after she went missing in the rough surf off Cocoa Beach on Saturday, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

Cocoa Beach police and fire departments responded to the area about two blocks south of Minutemen Causeway in reference to a 911 call from a person on the beach saying “two females appeared to be in distress,” according to a press release.

[TRENDING: Family of injured worker calls on community support after deadly warehouse fire | 23-year-old Brevard County deputy killed in ‘off-duty incident,’ officials say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Police said that Brevard County lifeguards were able to help one girl safely to shore, but her friend was carried further out by the strong current.

The Coast Guard responded to assist with the search, along with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit, but were unable to find the girl, the release states.

Cocoa Beach police said that around 1 a.m. on Sunday, a couple walking on the beach notified them of a female’s body on the shore, about six blocks south of Minutemen Causeway.

Officers responded, followed by investigators who identified the girl as the drowning victim, the release states.

The investigation is active and ongoing, police said.

If anyone has any information about incident, officers ask the public to contact the Cocoa Beach Police Department at 321-868-3251.

Police also reminded swimmers that rip currents remain strong and to use caution if entering the rough surf and to swim near a lifeguard.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: