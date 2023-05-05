Florida school shooting threat deemed ‘non-credible,’ district says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A school shooting threat against Lake Mary High School that has been circulating online has been deemed “non-credible,” according to Seminole County Public Schools.

The threat details a plan to attack the school on Friday, May 5 with either a shooting or bomb, though the message rambles and is generally incoherent at points.

District officials told News 6 that the threat has been circulating on social media, and it is has already popped up in other counties.

“It is the same social media post circulating from earlier in other counties and now circulating in Orange and Seminole with different school names attached,” SCPS Communications Officer Katherine Crnkovich told News 6. “It has been deemed non-credible in the other county from this morning... This is part of a larger-scale initial post that seems to have come from South Florida.”

The district put out a message to parents on Thursday to ease concerns brought about by the threat.

Dear Families and Students, I am writing to let you know that we were made aware of a social media post on Snapchat that referenced Lake Mary High. We have been working closely with law enforcement to investigate the origin of the message and we have been told this same post is circulating in other counties with various school names attached. This has been deemed non-credible in other counties that dealt with the post earlier. Lake Mary High will operate as usual tomorrow including AP and F.A.S.T. testing. As a reminder, we will have additional law enforcement presence on our campus for the remainder of the school year. Seminole County Public Schools

