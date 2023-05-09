Celebrate Mother’s Day in Central Florida with these events, experiences

ORLANDO, Fla. – Whether you spoil her with a gift, an experience or both, here are some ideas to celebrate mom on on her special day.

People – this is your advance warning – Sunday, May 14, is Mother’s Day.

If you need a present, here are a few ideas with a with a handy gift guide from the Associated Press.

If experiences are more your speed, here’s a county-by-county list of events happening this weekend:

BREVARD COUNTY

Beaches Galore: Brevard County has over 150 parks and wildlife sanctuaries along with 71.6 miles of beach with 182 public access points.

Mary Poppins: Mom will sure to love this musical at The Historic Cocoa Village Playhouse.

LAKE COUNTY

Mamas and Mimosas: Featuring a blueberry U-pick, mimosa bar, live music, build-your-own-bouquet station, food, drink, playgrounds and more!

Lakeridge Winery and Vineyards: Celebrate mom with Weekends At The Winery with delicious food, live entertainment, and of course your favorite Lakeridge wines at our outdoor bar. Guided Tours and Tasting are offered 7 days a week starting at 10 a.m. each day, with the last tour offered at 4 p.m.

Whimsy’s Mother’s Day Market: We will be celebrating the women in our lives with over 90 small business vendors, a mommy and me photoshoot, make and take crafts, games, food trucks, music and more!

Shopping in Mount Dora: Take mom shopping in downtown Mount Dora that features eclectic shopping to diverse dining options to an array of events and activities.

ORANGE COUNTY

Harry P. Leu Gardens: Enjoy your Sunday with your mom in the beautiful 50-acre gardens. All moms receive free admission on Mother’s Day.

Winter Park Scenic Boat Tour: Take a ride and check out the views of Winter Park.

Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival: Annual event runs May 1 through July 5.

Orlando Philharmonic: Catch one of two showings of “Let’s Misbehave - The Songs of Cole Porter” on Saturday, May 13.

Vintage Tea Time: Enjoy our delicious afternoon tea with a selection of finger sandwiches: Thursday, May 11, through Saturday, May 13.

Mother’s Day Carriage Tour: Tours depart in downtown Winter Garden every 20 minutes from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Orange County Regional History Center: On Mother’s Day, the History Center offers free admission to any caregiver accompanied by their loved one (of any age).

Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive: Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., this one-way 11-mile drive that begins at Lust Road and ends on Jones Road is a haven for Florida wildlife.

Lake Eola Swan Boats: Rent an iconic swan boat and show mom your pedal power on Lake Eola in downtown Orlando.

POLK COUNTY

Bok Tower Gardens: This hidden gem in Lake Wales combines music and art with nature and history dating back to the 1920s. Free admission for all moms on Mother’s Day.

Silver Moon Drive In Theatre: Take mom to an old-fashioned experience with this iconic drive-in has been in Lakeland for more than 75 years.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Painting With A Twist: Have family fun with mom while painting a rainbow love tree.

Sounds of Wekiva: Join us every Friday & Saturday night at 7 p.m. for The Sounds of Wekiva, live at The Island. Friday, May 12 is musician Euguene Snowden and Saturday, May 13 is Musical Charis.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Mother’s Day Charcuterie Workshop: This hour-long guided class on Saturday, May 13 will show you how to make your own charcuterie board with complimentary wine and more!

Meals for Moms: The Osceola Council on Aging is hosting this event which allows members of the community to sponsor a mom for Mother’s Day.

