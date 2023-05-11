Stolen SUV slams into building after Florida man jumped out, police say

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A man was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores this week after authorities said he stole an SUV, then jumped out of that vehicle to flee police and let it crash into the wall of a building.

Michael Barr, 20, was arrested after being tracked down to a hotel on South Atlantic Avenue by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and Daytona Beach Shores police. Body camera video released by the sheriff’s office shows Barr’s arrest.

Police said Barr told them his friends had left him in Miami, so he hitchhiked to Kissimmee, stole the SUV and drove it to Volusia County. He got off at the Dunlawton exit to look for a Wi-Fi connection, and that’s when Daytona Beach Shores police spotted him Wednesday morning.

Barr told @DBShoresPS his friends left him in Miami, so he hitchhiked to Kissimmee, stole a vehicle and got off at the Dunlawton exit in Volusia County because he was looking for a WiFi. He's now in jail with no connection. pic.twitter.com/CItvbhLUjP — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) May 11, 2023

Police said Barr took off, then jumped out of the vehicle while it was still rolling and ran off. The vehicle then hit a building, according to police.

Barr is now facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, unlawful carrying of a concealed firearm, resisting an officer without violence, driving with a suspended or revoked license and leaving the scene of crash with property damage.

Barr was taken to the Volusia County jail.

