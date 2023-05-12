Drug dealer shot at man, teen who paid for pot with fake $100 bill, Volusia deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A Deltona man faces charges after deputies say he opened fire on a man and a teen boy who bought marijuana from him using a fake $100 bill.

Raymon Plummer, 19, was arrested on Thursday, but bonded out of jail Friday.

Deputies said they were called to the area of Providence Boulevard and East Chapel Drive around 3 p.m. Thursday after reports of gunfire.

Investigators said they found an SUV with a flat tire and bullet holes in the passenger side.

Deputies said they learned from witnesses that two males had run away from the vehicle following the shooting, though neither had been shot.

According to the release, deputies discovered a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old had decided to use counterfeit money to buy marijuana from someone they knew on Instagram, Plummer.

After the sale, deputies said Plummer opened fire as the man and teen drove away.

Plummer faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

