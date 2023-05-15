Video shows 3 suspects brutally beat man unconscious at Cocoa Beach bar

According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, video shows Jermaine Simpson, Thomas Busby and Regginald Jones beating up a man at the bar on Friday.

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Video shows three suspects punching and kicking a man until he’s unconscious at a Cocoa Beach bar on Friday.

Deputies said Thomas Busby, 34, was arrested Sunday in connection with the violent attack, and they are still looking for the other two suspects, Regginald Jones and Jermaine Simpson.

(Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

The three men tried to beat another man to death at Graham’s Beach Grill, located at 5920 N Atlantic Ave., according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Simpson sucker punched the victim before knocking him unconscious.

Footage from the bar then shows all three suspects punching and kicking the victim. One of the suspects is then be seen striking the victim in the head with a pool cue.

The victim was taken to the hospital for significant head injuries, according to deputies.

(From left to right): Jermaine Simpson and Regginald Jones are wanted in connection to the Cocoa Beach bar attack. (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Busby faces an attempted second-degree murder charge and is being held in Brevard County jail without bond.

Deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating Simpson and Jones, who are wanted on the same charges.

If you have any information on where to locate the two suspects, deputies ask that you call Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS, send the sheriff’s office a tip on the smartphone app or send the sheriff’s office a private message on Facebook.

