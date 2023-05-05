Merritt Island man clocked driving 130 mph through Cocoa faces DUI charge, FHP says

BREVARD COUNTY,Fla. – A 24-year-old Merritt Island man faces DUI and reckless driving charges after being pace clocked driving 130 mph on Interstate 95 in Cocoa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

On April 30, Samuel White was pulled over in a red Mustang around 4:20 a.m. by a trooper who had begun following him after reportedly seeing the Ford rapidly accelerate through a northbound entrance ramp. Overtaking the Mustang, the trooper said they were able to pace the vehicle at 130 mph, during which time White allegedly cut through all lanes of traffic and dodged two vehicles. At one point, the Ford was seen traveling along the center of the solid white line that designates the left shoulder, according to an FHP report.

A traffic stop was completed in the area of mile marker 204, the report states, where White allegedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests. After being taken to the Brevard County Jail, troopers said White’s blood alcohol level registered 0.175 at its highest, more than twice the legal limit in Florida.

White faces charges of reckless driving and DUI, with an upcoming court date set May 31. He was released that afternoon on a $1,000 bond amount, records show.

