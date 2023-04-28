Zachery Waldo, still on the run, sentenced to 35 years for fatal DUI crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Zachery Waldo was sentenced last week for a DUI manslaughter case involving the deaths of three people in Lake County in 2019.

But Waldo wasn’t there. Investigators say he has not been seen since he left the trial to go to lunch and never returned last month.

Waldo was sentenced last week to 35 years, 10 months and 15 days in prison for the DUI crash on Christmas Eve in 2019 that killed Christopher Smith, Jessica Smith and their 13-year-old daughter, according to court documents made available to News 6 Friday.

Officials say Waldo was on trial on March 14 and out on bond when he left for lunch and disappeared.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Waldo’s capture.

According to police, Waldo has fled from law enforcement in the past and has a history of committing battery against law enforcement.

In order to be eligible for the reward, callers must provide their information through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS, where they can remain completely anonymous.

