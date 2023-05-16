Fistfight breaks out between 2 families at Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Magic Kingdom gets festive in honor of Disney World's 50th anniversary

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two families got into a brawl Monday afternoon at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, resulting in two people being removed from the park, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called about the melee, which took place around 2:30 p.m. near the front of the park.

Deputies said a family entered Magic Kingdom and were standing near a 50th anniversary sign to take a photograph.

A larger family then entered the park and stood in the same area as the other family, according to deputies.

When the larger group was asked to move, a member of that family punched someone in the other family in the face, leading to a fight, the sheriff’s office said.

Video posted to social media shows about eight people involved in the fight, with two small children watching nearby.

The victim was treated at the scene and did not wish to prosecute, according to deputies.

Two members of the family that started the fight were trespassed from the property, sheriff’s officials said.

No other details have been released.