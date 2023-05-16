Man found shot on side of road in DeLand

DeLAND, Fla. – A 23-year-old man was shot Monday night in DeLand after witnesses said he was involved in an argument, according to sheriff’s officials.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Lenox Street.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the man lying on the side of the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a hospital and was expected to recover, deputies said.

Witnesses told deputies that the victim was involved in an argument just before the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and no other details have been released.