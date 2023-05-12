Teen arrested in DeLand shooting after Instagram video showed him with gun, deputies say

Deputies said a Galaxy Middle School student was filmed showing off a gun in the bathroom of Galaxy Middle School. Meanwhile, the accused 14-year-old student was seen filming the video, deputies said.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 14-year-old Galaxy Middle School student was arrested following a shooting in DeLand on Sunday after an Instagram video showed him with a gun, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the teen was seen in an Instagram video in which two students at the middle school showed off a firearm they had reportedly stolen. The other student, a 15-year-old boy, has already been arrested and faces a firearm possession charge.

The Instagram video shows a student holding a firearm to the camera and taking out a loaded magazine in the bathroom of Galaxy Middle School. The accused 14-year-old is seen filming the video, deputies said. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Meanwhile, deputies said the 14-year-old was charged by the DeLand Police Department following a shooting that was reported on May 7.

According to a release, a person had arrived at a hospital in Altamonte Springs for treatment after suffering a gunshot wound to his leg.

While it was initially unclear where the shooting had happened, deputies eventually discovered that the shooting stemmed from an “altercation” in which a fake $100 bill had been exchanged for marijuana. Investigators said this case was separate from a similar shooting that happened earlier this week.

For his role in the Instagram video, the teen also faces a charge of being a principal to possessing a firearm on school property.

Deputies said the gun shown in the Instagram video hasn’t been recovered at this time.

Interviews with the two students involved in the video suggest that the gun was stolen from another student, who in turn stole it from a vehicle, deputies said.

While investigators originally thought the stolen gun was the same one recovered earlier this month from a 13-year-old accused in a string of car burglaries, it was later determined that the gun seen in the Instagram video doesn’t match that firearm, deputies said.

