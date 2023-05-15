DeLand motorcyclist critically injured in Putnam County crash, troopers say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A DeLand man was hospitalized after he crashed his motorcycle in Putnam County on Sunday afternoon, troopers said.

According to a crash report, witnesses saw the 55-year-old man traveling southbound on U.S. 17, north of Vernon Road at a high rate of speed moments before the accident.

Troopers said the man lost control of the motorcycle for unknown reasons on around 4:10 p.m., north of the intersection of U.S. 17 and Vernon Road.

As a result, the motorcycle overturned on its left side and continued traveling northbound on U.S. 17.

The driver was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to the report.

