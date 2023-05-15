75º

LIVE

Traffic

DeLand motorcyclist critically injured in Putnam County crash, troopers say

Crash happened near intersection of US-17 and Vernon Road

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Putnam County, Crash, DeLand, Traffic, Traffic News
Photo by Etienne Delorieux on Unsplash. Cropped. (Unsplash)

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A DeLand man was hospitalized after he crashed his motorcycle in Putnam County on Sunday afternoon, troopers said.

According to a crash report, witnesses saw the 55-year-old man traveling southbound on U.S. 17, north of Vernon Road at a high rate of speed moments before the accident.

Troopers said the man lost control of the motorcycle for unknown reasons on around 4:10 p.m., north of the intersection of U.S. 17 and Vernon Road.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

As a result, the motorcycle overturned on its left side and continued traveling northbound on U.S. 17.

The driver was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to the report.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email