New Smyrna Beach jazz festival takes over downtown with a dozen bands, free fun

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Jazz, food and free fun. What more could you ask for?

The 21st New Smyrna Beach Jazz Festival is back, bringing over a dozen bands to downtown.

According to event organizers, the festival first happened in September 2001 when Marc Monteson, the founder, had an idea for an event that would bring people to local businesses.

“He had traveled to downtown Orlando in the 1990′s to the Church Street Station ‘Lynx Jazz Festival’ and thought that would work on Flagler Avenue with folks going from club to club,” the event’s website reads. “By 2014, the festival had grown to 24 venues hosting visitors from 10 states and featuring top name jazz musicians from all over including New Smyrna’s own, the late Harold Blanchard.”

The New Smyrna Beach Jazz Festival will kick off Friday at 5:30 p.m. with performances by the NSB Middle & High School Jazz Combos and the Ray Guiser Quartet at the Brannon Center.

Throughout the day Saturday, there will be performances at various venues along Flagler Avenue, starting at 12 p.m.

There will also be merch available for purchase.

Click here to see the full schedule.

