Welcome to Rockville rolls into Daytona Beach. Here’s everything you need to know

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Welcome to Rockville is rolling into Daytona Beach.

The four-day event at Daytona Beach International Speedway begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.

While the event is for its musical acts, there are other experiences going on at the festival.

Here are some of the experiences being offered:

Roundabout Ferris Wheel

“Feel on top of the #worldcenterofrock on the Roundabout Ferris Wheel! You’ll get to watch all the magic of Welcome to Rockville unfold as you go around, and you may even catch one of your favorite artists in a setting unlike anything you’ll experience.”

Rock N’ Ride

“Welcome to Rockville will feature four immersive fan rides in 2023. Cool off in-between sets at the WhipSplash water slide, see the festival grounds from the Welcome to Rockville Roundabout Ferris Wheel, take a spin on The Round Up and enjoy the breeze on The Swinger.”

Craft Beer Bar

“Get crafty and try a wide variety of beer styles accommodating a range of palates! The Craft Beer Bar will showcase a variety of brews!”

Caduceus Wine Garden

“As savored favorite, this wine garden will highlight Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Vineyards, owned by Arizona resident Maynard James Keenan, co-founder of TOOL, A Perfect Circle, and PUSCIFER. Having already dove headfirst into this ventue, Maynard found out from a distant relative that wine making is in his blood. His Great Grandfather, “Spirito” Marzo, had vineyards and made wine in Venaus, Italy, just North of Turino in Piemonte. At the onsite wine bar, you’ll be able to purchase both red and white varieties from these amazing wineries.”

Starting Thursday, some of the acts include Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Brutus, Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence, Sleeping with Sirens, Godsmack, Pantera, Incubus, Pennywise and a lot more.

Tickets for the festival are on sale, starting at $159.99 + fees for daily general admission.

Click here to purchase your passes or to view the full schedule.

