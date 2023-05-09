88º

Daytona Beach vamps up ahead of Welcome to Rockville

Festival will be held at Daytona International Speedway

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is amped up ahead of the area’s biggest rock ‘n’ roll festival.

Welcome to Rockville is coming to Daytona International Speedway from May 18-21.

The four-day event will feature headliners such as Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Evanescence and more, according to the event’s website.

General admission passes start at $109.99 plus fees. Those interested can buy weekend and VIP passes as well.

To see a full list of the featured artists and to purchase passes, click here.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

