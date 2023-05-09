Daytona Beach vamps up ahead of Welcome to Rockville

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is amped up ahead of the area’s biggest rock ‘n’ roll festival.

Welcome to Rockville is coming to Daytona International Speedway from May 18-21.

The four-day event will feature headliners such as Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Evanescence and more, according to the event’s website.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

General admission passes start at $109.99 plus fees. Those interested can buy weekend and VIP passes as well.

To see a full list of the featured artists and to purchase passes, click here.

If you plan on attending and take pictures of the event, please share them with us on our PinIt! page.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: