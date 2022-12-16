66º

Welcome to Rockville announces 2023 lineup

Festival will be held at Daytona International Speedway from May 18-21

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is getting ready to rock ‘n’ roll in the new year.

Welcome to Rockville announced its 2023 lineup for May 18-21 at the Daytona International Speedway.

The four-day event will feature headliners such as Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie and Queens of the Stone Age among others, according to the event’s website.

General admission passes start at $109.99 plus fees. Those interested can buy weekend and VIP passes as well.

