Welcome to Rockville announces 2023 lineup

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is getting ready to rock ‘n’ roll in the new year.

Welcome to Rockville announced its 2023 lineup for May 18-21 at the Daytona International Speedway.

[TRENDING: Man washing hands in Florida pond bitten by alligator, police say | ‘I couldn’t breathe:’ Tavares officer who overdosed in traffic stop recounts fentanyl exposure | Become a News 6 Insider]

The four-day event will feature headliners such as Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie and Queens of the Stone Age among others, according to the event’s website.

General admission passes start at $109.99 plus fees. Those interested can buy weekend and VIP passes as well.

To see a full list of the featured artists and to purchase passes, click here.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: