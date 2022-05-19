Welcome to Rockville kicks off 4-day festival at Daytona International Speedway

The Offspring performing at Welcome to Rockville 2017

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Are you ready to rock ‘n’ roll?

Welcome to Rockville kicked off its four-day event at Daytona International Speedway Thursday, with big names like Kiss, Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach opening the festival.

The outdoor event is bringing dozens of bands to Daytona Beach through Sunday.

In addition to the music, there will be food, giveaways and unique experiences for festivalgoers. Here are some of the activities being offered for the event:

An “I love the ‘80s camping pre-party” with a best dressed contest

A Tiki bar, a craft beer bar and a wine garden

A Ferris wheel, a water slide and swings attraction

Welcome to Rockville map. (Welcome to Rockville)

There will be plenty of food available throughout the venue, with options ranging from festival favorites to “a taste of Florida’s best.”

Some of the food vendors include Big Show BBQ, Funnel Cake Fantasy, Island Girl Eats, Ponti Rossi Pizza, Vegan Demon and more.

To look at the lineup, purchase tickets or see menu items available, click here.