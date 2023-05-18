New photos show Central Florida Holocaust Memorial Museum ahead of 2026 opening

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ahead of a potential 2024 groundbreaking, the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida released new renderings of its new museum location in downtown Orlando.

The renderings show changes to the Window of Hope, now with a proposed steel and wood covering on the front.

Museum CEO Talli Dippold said temperature and protecting exhibits were the driving factors behind the change rather than security.

“The Window of Hope provided some factors that had to be addressed, such as, as we know, the heat in Florida,” Dippold said. “So because the permanent exhibit will be on the other side of the Window of Hope, we had to take into consideration climate. We had to take into consideration light factors and security, as I mentioned, has always been part of the planning process.”

Dippold said the wood and steel coverings on the Window of Hope were not part of the original plans, but added that none of the renderings are final.

“We do not know that that will stay,” Dippold said. “It was not part of the original design and none of the renderings are complete at this moment. We’re spending a lot of time really researching and finding the right options.”

Some other changes include the outside of the building. Dippold said it is made to resemble a ram’s horn or a Shofar. She said the Shofar has been used as a call to action in Jewish tradition.

Dippold said one of the goals of the museum is to have a safe place for people to come and talk about issues related to antisemitism and all acts of hate.

“We want to be able to address those challenges,” Dippold said. “We’re a trusted community resource. We’ve been here for almost four decades offering resources for educators, community members, and we want to continue in that tradition and expand.”

News 6 also spoke with Rabbi Chiam Lipskier at the Chabad at UCF. He said while it’s disappointing places of faith would need to consider security, it’s good that people are thinking about it.

“I think it’s important to also note, a lot of our security measures are for ‘what if’ cases,” Lipskier said. “It’s a good thing that we’re thinking about it. It’s a good thing.”

The museum is expected to open in 2026. For more information on the museum, click here.

