19-year-old to be sentenced for murder in 2019 Volusia house party shooting

James Powell convicted of 2nd-degree murder, aggravated battery

Mark Lehman, Reporter

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old found guilty in the death of a father after a shooting at a house party in 2019 is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.

James Powell was convicted in March on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Powell was 15 years old when investigators said he and another teen crashed an Oak Hill house party and were told to leave, with Powell shooting the homeowner — Joel Tatro, 45, who was hosting the party for his high school children — leaving him paralyzed from the neck down.

Tatro died in March 2022 from COVID-19 with complications from the gunshot, according to the medical examiner.

Prosecutors argued the shooting caused health complications that led to Tatro’s death and upgraded Powell’s charges to first-degree murder.

During the trial, jurors heard from Wyatt Tatro — Joel Tatro’s son — that he knew the shooter from school, reiterating how the now-19-year-old was not invited to the house party.

According to the arrest affidavit, the situation escalated after Tatro told Powell to leave. Investigators said Powell pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Tatro during a scuffle.

Powell faces up to life in prison on both the second-degree murder charge and aggravated battery charge.

Friday’s sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at the James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

