20-year-old gets 45 years in prison for murder in 2019 Volusia house party shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 20-year-old found guilty in the death of a father after a shooting at a house party in 2019 was sentenced on Friday to 45 years in prison.

James Powell was convicted in March on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery. The judge sentenced Powell to 45 years in prison followed by life probation.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Powell was 15 years old when investigators said he and another teen crashed an Oak Hill house party and were told to leave, with Powell shooting the homeowner — Joel Tatro, 45, who was hosting the party for his high school children — leaving him paralyzed from the neck down.

Tatro died in March 2022 from COVID-19 with complications from the gunshot, according to the medical examiner.

BREAKING: The judge has sentenced James Powell to 45 years in prison for the murder of Joel Tatro, followed by life probation.



Powell is eligible for a sentence review in 25 years.https://t.co/9r3bLM9bFZ pic.twitter.com/ojpHkq7Gc7 — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) May 19, 2023

Prosecutors argued the shooting caused health complications that led to Tatro’s death and upgraded Powell’s charges to first-degree murder.

During the trial, jurors heard from Wyatt Tatro — Joel Tatro’s son — that he knew the shooter from school, reiterating how the now-19-year-old was not invited to the house party.

According to the arrest affidavit, the situation escalated after Tatro told Powell to leave. Investigators said Powell pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Tatro during a scuffle.

Powell faced up to life in prison on both the second-degree murder charge and aggravated battery charge.

After hearing from his family, James Powell is now speaking in court.



He’s taking issue with claims about his criminal history.



Says he’s not a violent person and asking for leniency from the judge.https://t.co/9r3bLM9bFZ pic.twitter.com/YuWzq33j0A — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) May 19, 2023

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: