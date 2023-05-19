Flagler dog surfing competition to make waves

Surfing Dogs: How to tell if your pup is ready to catch a wave

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The second annual Hang 8 Dog Surfing competition is set to return to Flagler Beach on Saturday, according to county officials.

The county’s website states that the event will include a costume contest, specialty pet vendors, activities for children and a “free doggie surf lesson.”

For those who don’t want to compete, the county will be allowing leashed dogs to enjoy walks along Flagler Beach between North 10th Street and South 10th Street.

County commissioner Eric Cooley broached the topic back in March after organizers voiced concerns over the county’s policy against allowing pets on beaches.

Cooley, who is a member of Hang 8, brought a surfboard and his own surfing pup — named “Wednesday” — to the meeting to demonstrate to county commissioners how dogs can surf in the event.

“I wanted to bring her by so everybody could meet her because Wednesday is the actual real founder of Hang 8. The humans have kinda just gone along with her idea,” Cooley said at the time.

The commission ultimately provided the event a temporary waiver to allow organizers to have dogs along the beach.

Mayor Suzie Johnston later spoke with Florida’s Fourth Estate hosts Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden to discuss the success of last year’s event — and her hopes for the upcoming one.

The Hang 8 Dog Surfing competition is scheduled for Saturday, May 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South 5th Street.

For more information on the event or to scope out pet-friendly restaurants and hotels, visit the county’s website by clicking here.

To register for the dog-surfing competition, click here or call (386) 338-4110.

